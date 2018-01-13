Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

E-commerce in Russia should be regulated by both VAT and duties - Deputy Prime Minister

Business & Economy
January 13, 0:55 UTC+3 IZHEVSK

It is necessary to very carefully, gradually reduce the duty-free trade threshold and prepare, first of all information systems, to the introduction of VAT, Dvorkovich said

Share
1 pages in this article
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

IZHEVSK, January 13. /TASS/. Electronic commerce in Russia should be regulated both VAT and duties, it is necessary to start with reducing the threshold of duty-free trade, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

"My point of view is that both mechanisms should be used," Dvorkovich said, answering a question from TASS question.

"It is necessary to very carefully, gradually reduce the duty-free trade threshold and prepare, first of all information systems, to the introduction of VAT so that it can be done simply and that it does not impose additional administrative costs on the business. Preparation takes time. At the first stage there will be, I think, a slight decrease in the threshold of duty-free trade," he added.

The initiative to introduce VAT for foreign online stores belongs to the Association of Internet Trade Companies. According to the association, the state has already lost around 300 bln rubles ($530.26 mln). According to Association’s calculations, in 2018 collection of VAT from foreign online stores could bring 64 bln rubles ($1.13 bln) to the budget.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
2
S-400 missile systems will be on combat duty in Crimea’s Sevastopol on Saturday
3
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
4
Russian senator says Kiev should learn from North Korea how to make compromise
5
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
6
Russian-Chinese trade up 20.8% in 2017, to $84.07 bln
7
Russia interested in settlement in eastern Ukraine — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама