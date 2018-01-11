Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russians shell out three times more on books than movies over the New Year’s holidays

Business & Economy
January 11, 18:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The average retail check for books was $38.3 compared with $11.9 for movies

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russians spent three times more money on purchasing books than on movies during the New Year’s holidays, according to Yandex.Dengi research released on Thursday. The average retail check for books was 2,185 rubles ($38.3) compared with 680 rubles ($11.9) for movies from January 1 to 10, 2018 and during two last weeks of December.

Read also

Books and perfumery see highest price hike among New Year gifts

Spending on cosmetics and household appliances also surged significantly. According to the data, cosmetics and perfume expenses surged threefold in annual terms, with the average receipt coming to 2,710 rubles ($47.5). Sales of household appliances grew eightfold to 3,167 rubles ($55.5) for the average retail receipt.

Orders for souvenirs quintupled. The average expenditure surged 1.5 times to 2,254 rubles ($39.5). Russians purchased 4.5 times more toys than in the same period last year, with the average one-time outlay amounting to 4,486 rubles ($78.7).

