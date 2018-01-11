Too early to confirm departure of EgyptAir flights from Moscow

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s two leading airports, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, are holding talks on selling time slots for flights between Moscow and Cairo to EgyptAir airline, officials at the press services of both airports told TASS.

At the same time, it is too early yet to confirm departures of flights from Sheremetyevo, the airport’s spokespeople said.

A number of media said on the basis of data from the two airports’ annunciators that flights between Moscow and Egypt would resume on February 1.

"At this moment, EgyptAir is holding talks with all airports of the Moscow Airport Cluster in a bid to draw up a possible schedule," a spokesman for Sheremetyevo said. "This airport is offering the terms of its own as it reserves the time slots in advance. Yet it is up to the airline to make the final decisions."

"It’s too early at this moment to confirm the flights from Sheremetyevo," he said, adding that the airport is ready to service the Moscow-Cairo-Moscow flights.

"EgyptAir is currently holding talks with Domodedovo and it has requested slots here," the Domodedovo press service told TASS.

It added that the airline had been making several flights a week to and from the airport since 2003.

On January 4, 2018, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on resumption of flights between Russia and Cairo. However, Aeroflot, the only Russian airline that had flights to Cairo previously has not reopened reservations for the destination so far.

A source close to Aeroflot told TASS the airline had also requested slots at Sheremetyevo.

The date for the resumption of flights between Moscow and Cairo will be named by the Russian Transport Ministry.

The Russian authorities suspended flights between Russia and Egypt at the end of 2015. The decision followed the accident on October 31, 2015, when an A320 of the MetroJet airline exploded in midair minutes after takeoff from the Red Sea beach city of Sharm al-Sheikh.

The disaster, which the aviation and security officials recognized as a terrorist act, killed 217 passengers and seven crewmembers.

Russia demanded that Egypt overhaul security measures at airports and aboard the jets as a precondition for the resumption of flights.