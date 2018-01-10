Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Yamal-Nenets Region to see increase in oil production thanks to new multi-branch well

Business & Economy
January 10, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The well was constructed in 39 days

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A new type multi-branch well was built at the Novoportovskoe Field in the Yamal-Nenets Region. The new technology will make it possible to materially increase the oil recovery factor, the regional press service reported on Wednesday.

Expert notes Arctic looking forward to high oil prices, developing technology

"Construction of Russia’s first multi-branch well with four horizontal cased wellbores was completed at the Novoportovskoe Field. The drilling of multi-branch horizontal wells makes it possible<…> to significantly increase the factor of oil recovery from production intervals, bringing regional resources into development without drilling extra wells," the press service said.

Gazpromneft-Yamal, a subsidiary of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, is operating on the field. "The well was constructed in 39 days. The equipment in use was produced in Russia and customized to specific geological features of the Novoportovskoe Field," the press service added.

Earlier reports said that oil production on the Yamal Peninsula was expected to grow by 13.4% annually to 30.6 mln tonnes by the end of 2017.

