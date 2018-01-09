Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Zibus to start making titanium implants in February 2018

Business & Economy
January 09, 23:02 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Company intends to cover one fifth of the Russian market demand by 2020

YEKATERINBURG, January 9. /TASS/. Zibus, the Russian producer of titanium medical components, will start making implants in the Titanium Valley special economic zone (SEZ) in the Ural region in February 2018, the corporate press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The SEZ resident initiated installation of a production line in early January 2018. Japan’s Tsugami equipment was imported into the special economic zone before holidays. Startup is planned to continue until the end of January. Production is scheduled to start in February. The resident has already received first orders," the press service said. The company will deal with production of skull titanium implants and surgical tools for neurosurgery, the press service added.

Zibus intends to cover one fifth of the Russian market demand by 2020, the Titanium Valley SEZ said in a comment.

