Antimonopoly watchdog refuses to open case against Yandex.Taxi based on Gett complaint

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) refused to open a case against online aggregator of taxi services Yandex.Taxi following review of a complaint from online taxi service Gett, press service of the regulator told TASS on Tuesday.

"We made a decision on refusal to open the case in view of absence of confirmation for arguments stated in the application," a FAS representative said.

Vedomosti newspaper wrote earlier that Gett taxi service asked Head of FAS Igor Artemyev to check activities of Yandex.Taxi. Gett, in particular, believes that Yandex application begins to offer users lower prices for taxi services if they have Gett Application installed.

Yandex.Taxi said in its turn earlier that the company has no broadened access to information regarding the mobile application users in comparison to its competitors and that the trip price for service users does not depend on availability of competing applications on a specific smartphone.