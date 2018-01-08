Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia not planning to leave WTO amid pork dispute - economy ministry

January 08, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow also not considering withdrawal from WTO amid pork dispute

© REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russia’s competent authorities are not considering plans of leaving the World Trade Organization amid a dispute on limiting pork imports from the European Union, the Economic Development Ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"Given that Russia’s membership in the WTO provides a predictable and transparent legal framework at external markets, in the context of diversifying Russia’s exports the issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the WTO is not currently being considered by the Russian competent bodies," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the EU’s call for compensation in the amount of 1.39 bln euros per year over Russia’s ban on pork imports is groundless as Russia has met the WTO’s demands and lifted the veterinarian ban imposed over the outbreaks of African swine fever.

Moscow will also initiate arbitral proceedings aimed at confirming that Russia has fulfilled all points of the decision by the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body, it said.

Реклама