MOEX exceeds 2,200 points first time since February 2017 - trading data

Business & Economy
January 05, 11:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil deliverable in March fell by 0.57%

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The MOEX index (formerly known as MICEX) rose 0.14% from the previous closure and reached 2,200.58 points in the course of trading in the Moscow Exchange on Friday. This is the first time it exceeded the 2,200 points mark since February 8, 2017.

Shortly before that, the RTS index exceeded the 1,200 mark for the first time since September 17, 2014.

At the same time, the price of futures contract for Brent crude oil deliverable in March fell by 0.57% and reached $67.68 per barrel.

