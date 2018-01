MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The US dollar has hit its lowest level against the Russian ruble since mid-October 2017 on Thursday.

The US dollar dropped against the ruble by 29 kopecks to lie at 56 rubles and 92 kopecks as the trading closed on the Moscow Exchange.

On Wednesday, Brent oil futures with delivery in March 2018 rose by 2.1% on the London’s ICE to $68.01 per barrel. Brent oil prices were above $68 per barrel last time on May 13, 2015.