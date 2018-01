MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in March 2018 rose by 2.1% on the London’s ICE to $68.01 per barrel, according to trading data.

Brent oil prices were above $68 per barrel last time on May 13, 2015.

The dollar added 13 kopecks and climbed to 57.63 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro rose by 60 kopecks to 69.25 rubles.