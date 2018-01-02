Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia not notified of UAE ban to import poultry from Kostroma region

Business & Economy
January 02, 20:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the UAE had halted imports of poultry and eggs from Russia’s Kostroma region

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has not notified Russia of a ban on poultry and eggs from the Kostroma region, Spokeswoman for the agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the UAE had halted imports of poultry and eggs from Russia’s Kostroma region.

"As of today, the Russian Federation has not received notification of the ban from the United Arab Emirates," she said. "One can make a conclusion from media reports that the ban is imposed on those Russian regions where bird flu has been registered. Up to date, all bird flu outbreaks, which had been earlier registered in Russia, have been suppressed."

Melano said that as soon as Russia received official notification, Rosselkhoznadzor would immediately start talks with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates to clarify the situation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian, German top diplomats to hold talks in Kiev, to visit Donbass on January 3-4
2
Moldova’s speaker to sign decrees on ministers’ appointments instead of president
3
Few ceasefire breaches recorded in Damascus’ suburb over 24 hours
4
No notification from Russia on ending participation in submarine search - Argentine Navy
5
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
6
Russia to build 3 next generation nuclear-powered icebreakers by 2025
7
Russia’s advanced technology helps use unguided munitions as precision bombs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама