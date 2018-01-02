Russia not notified of UAE ban to import poultry from Kostroma region

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has not notified Russia of a ban on poultry and eggs from the Kostroma region, Spokeswoman for the agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the UAE had halted imports of poultry and eggs from Russia’s Kostroma region.

"As of today, the Russian Federation has not received notification of the ban from the United Arab Emirates," she said. "One can make a conclusion from media reports that the ban is imposed on those Russian regions where bird flu has been registered. Up to date, all bird flu outbreaks, which had been earlier registered in Russia, have been suppressed."

Melano said that as soon as Russia received official notification, Rosselkhoznadzor would immediately start talks with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates to clarify the situation.