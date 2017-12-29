Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Some 4.6 mln Russians visited Turkey in 2017, Russian tour operators say

Business & Economy
December 29, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 4.65 mln Russian tourists visited Turkey from January to November 2017

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. A total of 4.65 mln Russians visited Turkey in 2017, compared to 822,000 tourists last year, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said in a statement.

Russian Transport Ministry: Over 5 mln tourists to fly to Turkey by charters in 2017

"According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 4.65 mln Russian tourists visited Turkey from January to November 2017, which is a record for the Russian market: in 2016, 822,000 Russians visited Turkey, and in the more successful year of 2015, 3.6 mln our nationals," the report says.

The Russian tourism flow accounts for 15.13% of Turkey’s overall inbound tourism flow.

No inbound tourism market has ever before reached such levels (more than 4.5 mln tourists) in the history of the Turkish tourism.

From January to November, Turkey hosted 30.7 mln foreign tourists, which is by 27.68% more than in the same time frame in 2016. Germany (3.45 mln people), Iran (2.3 mln), Georgia (2.25 mln) and Bulgaria (1.7 mln) are among the top five inbound tourism markets for Turkey in 11 months, the ATOR said in the statement.

