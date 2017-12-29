Aeroflot okays rock-bottom air ticket price for fans of Team Russia at 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot confirmed its earlier announced plans to offer flights at rock-bottom prices to fans of Team Russia during the 2018 World Cup. Aeroflot earlier said its special "football fan" price tag for air tickets to the World Cup 2018 would be only 5 rubles ($0.09).

According to the airline’s statement, this "special" fan tariff "will amount to five rubles for a flight leg (including all fees and charges)."

The price rate will be applicable to flights from all of Aeroflot’s departure points in Russia to the cities where the national team will be playing and back. It will also be valid on routes between the cities hosting the matches within three days from the date of the game.

That means that before the game this rate would be valid on flights to the city of the match, and after the game on flights from the city of the match, according to the statement.

In order to get a ticket for a special fare, fans need to provide a Russian passport, a Fan ID and a ticket for the match with the participation of the Russian team.

On December 28, at a meeting with Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev, President Vladimir Putin supported the company’s proposal to transport Russian fans for 5 rubles during the World Cup.

According to Savelyev, the airline will transport all fans of the Russian team on Aeroflot’s route network to any city where the World Championship will be held, for five rubles (including fees) in one direction, and in order to avoid commotion, will sell tickets three days before the match and three days after the match.

When asked by the head of state, whether it concerns the fans of the Russian national team, the head of Aeroflot stressed that it was "only for the fans of the Russian team." He added that the initiative will take about 70,000 seats for Aeroflot.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Matches of the tournament will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.