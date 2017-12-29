Russian Politics & Diplomacy
First batch of liquefied gas from Russia arrives in British port

Business & Economy
December 29, 5:13 UTC+3

The tanker would remain in the National Grid LNG terminal until 6pm (9:00pm Moscow time) on Friday, 29 December

LONDON, December 29. /TASS/. The ice-class LNG tanker, the Christophe de Margerie, delivered the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant to the British Grain terminal on Thursday, a representative of the British energy company National Grid, Jeanette Unsworth, told TASS.

"I can confirm that the Christophe de Margerie berthed at 7:20pm (10:20pm Moscow time) on December 28," she said, adding that the tanker would remain in the National Grid LNG terminal until 6pm (9:00pm Moscow time) on Friday, 29 December."

The company’s representative refused to specify the exact volumes of LNG offloaded, but stressed that it is "not a record." "However, it is the first time a Russian cargo has been delivered to our Grain facility and the first time and ice breaker ship has berthed there," she added.

Asked what would be the destination of this gas, Unsworth siad: "We cannot tell you the destination of the gas for commercial reasons," and added that "it will not enter the National Grid UK transmission network."

On December 8, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gave start to the loading of the first tanker with liquefied natural gas produced at the Yamal LNG plant, the Christophe de Margerie.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). Yamal LNG is Novatek’s first LNG plant. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region. It envisages the launch of three trains, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.

