Russian government deregulates Gazprom gas prices for LNG export projects

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian government authorized Gazprom to sell gas at non-regulated prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production with subsequent export from January 1, 2018. The relevant Cabinet decree was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Energy Ministry are instructed to monitor selling prices of natural gas for LNG production, the document says.

The Russian Energy Ministry keeps an idea of developing a special pricing mechanism for natural gas to be supplied to export-oriented producers of LNG.

The relevant draft decree is posted on the federal portal of draft legislative acts.