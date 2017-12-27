Aeroflot denies reports on higher air ticket prices during FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot did not raise its tariffs for the days of the 2018 World Cup, a spokesperson with the airline told TASS.

Earlier, the publication of RBC published a study saying that the prices for air tickets to the cities of the World Cup 2018 soared by an average of 230%.

"Aeroflot uses a dynamic pricing system. The main principle: the earlier a customer buys a ticket, the higher the opportunity to buy it at minimum tariffs, and vice versa, the later it is purchased, the higher the chance that tickets will remain at maximum rates. The tickets for the days of the World Cup 2018 are in high demand, and customers primarily buy tickets at minimum tariffs, "the spokesperson told TASS.

The RBC study analyzed the prices for the cheapest tickets that were available in December 2017 for all routes between the cities hosting World Cup soccer games.

According to the study, in particular, flights to the venue of the 2018 World Cup matches on dates close to football matches, have become 2-5 times more expensive. If tickets from Moscow to Yekaterinburg usually cost 7,500 rubles ($129), then the prices of flights to those cities in the days of the matches were 20,000-40,000 rubles ($346-692).

In early December, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that his ministry will try to take measures to curb the growth in prices of air tickets during the World Cup in Russia in the summer of 2018.

Russia is to host the World Cup for the first time. The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi and Saransk. The World Cup 2018 will be held from June 14 to July 15.