President Dodon asks Gazprom CEO to give Moldova 10-15% gas discount

Business & Economy
December 27, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Moldova's leader, this "will further reduce gas tariffs for final customers"

© EPA/FILIP SINGER

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon, during a working visit to Russia on Tuesday, addressed Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee, with a request to give Chisinau a 10-15% discount on gas, he said on Facebook.

"I asked Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller to give Moldova a 10-15% gas discount (as for the EAEU countries). Gas process for Moldova in recent years has decreased more than twice. Accordingly, it is necessary to reduce the price of gas for the final customer," Dodon wrote.

According to him, this "will further reduce gas tariffs for final customers" and "will give a chain reaction to the reduction of price of all goods and services.".

