Beijing may extend visa-free transit to six days for 53 states including Russia

BEIJING, December 27. /TASS/. China has extended visa-free transit through Beijing, Tianjin and the Hebei province from 72 to 144 hours for citizens from 53 countries, including Russia. This measure will come into force on December 28, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The visa-free transit program involves the Tianjin international airport, its cruise sea port, Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing West Railway Station. It is possible to choose between the Shijiazhuang city airport and the port of Qinhuangdao in the Hebei province for entry and departure. In order to use the visa-free regime, it will be necessary to show valid travel documents and tickets to a third country.

Apart from Russia, the list of countries with a simplified visa-free transit regime includes most EU countries, along with Australia, Argentina, Canada, Qatar, Mexico, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, the Republic of Korea, Serbia, Singapore, the US, Ukraine, Chile and Japan. Last year, the visa regime was also eased in Shanghai and the neighboring provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang.