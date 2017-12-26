Putin asks government to work out support measures for capital return to Russia

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to consider extension of the capital amnesty and other measures supporting funds return to Russia.

"Considering that external restrictions continue, we see that many business representatives would like to move to our jurisdiction. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of room for thinking of how to do so that people feel themselves comfortably and safely, without linking it to extra expenses," Putin said. Extension of the capital amnesty and exemption of the 13% tax when transferring business to Russia from abroad are among proposals to support the business in this sphere, he noted.

The head of state also called "to more attentively look at" legislation regarding controlled foreign companies. "Some points requiring extra regulation are present there," the president said.