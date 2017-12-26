Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bashkortostan Court green-lights amicable agreement between Rosneft and Sistema

Business & Economy
December 26, 13:44 UTC+3

Sistema will pay $1.38 bln to Bashneft, $346.55 mln to Sistema-Invest under the agreement with Rosneft

Share
1 pages in this article

UFA, December 26. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan approved a long-awaited amicable deal between Russian oil major Rosneft and the investment giant Sistema over the dispute on the reorganization of Bashneft and closed the proceedings.

Representatives from Rosneft, Bashneft, Sistema, Sistema-Invest and the Bashkortostan Ministry of Property (owns 25% plus one share in Bashneft) asked the court to satisfy a joint statement on the amicable agreement. Under its terms, the respondents are to reimburse Bashneft for damages of 100 bln rubles ($1.73 bln). Final settlements must be wrapped up before March 30, 2018. Under the terms of the deal, Rosneft and Sistema, after repaying the debt, pledge to abandon any further mutual claims.

Read also

Sistema to pay $1.7 bln to Rosneft

Sistema shares grow by more than 24% after amicable agreement with Rosneft

Sistema to pay $1.7 bln under settlement with Rosneft — company

Bashkortostan to withdraw lawsuit against Sistema — Deputy PM

RDIF welcomes Sistema-Bashneft settlement as 'positive market signal'

In accordance with the agreement, Sistema will pay Bashneft 80 bln rubles ($1.38 bln), while Sistema-Invest will shell out 20 bln rubles ($346.55 mln). "The defendant undertakes to reimburse Bashneft for damages in the amount of 100 bln rubles ($1.73 bln), including 80 bln rubles ($1.38 bln) to be paid by Sistema, 20 bln rubles ($346.55 mln) by Sistema-Invest," the judge said.

Earlier, the shares of a number of assets belonging to Sistema were frozen - including mobile operator MTS, a network of private medical clinics Medsi, the Bashkir Electric Grid Company (BPGC), Detsky Mir, the agroholding Steppe, MTS Bank and others. The court forbade Sistema to dispose this property and receive income from the frozen assets. The amicable agreement includes a gradual lifting of the restrictions.

Rosneft agreed on reducing the amount of claims to Sistema and Sistema-Invest from 136.3 bln rubles ($2.3 bln) to 100 bln rubles ($1.73 bln), as it received information about Sistema’s possible bankruptcy, if the full amount were recovered, Rosneft Spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told TASS earlier.

TASS reported earlier that Sistema was going to raise funds to compensate Bashneft’s losses with the assistance of Sberbank and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which since November 29 has been an intermediary in the dispute between the companies.

In August, the Bashkortostan Arbitration Court partially satisfied Rosneft’s claim against Sistema, having decided in favor of recovering 136.3 bln rubles ($2.3 bln) from the investment giant. However, the parties appealed. Rosneft insisted on full satisfaction of its claims at 170.6 bln rubles ($2.9 bln). Such losses, according to Rosneft, were due to the reorganization of Bashneft’s assets by Sistema in 2014.

On December 18, the Chelyabinsk Arbitration Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Bashkortostan Arbitration Court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама