Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bitcoin rebounds 11.7% in one day, following pre-holiday plunge

Business & Economy
December 26, 10:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bitcoin has risen to $16,800

Share
1 pages in this article

 

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The bitcoin exchange rate at the Coinmarketcap rose by 11.7% to $16,800 in the last 24 hours.

On December 22, bitcoin showed a sharp 24.6% decline to $11,800. On December 16, the cryptocurrency set a historic high, surging 8.2% to break through the $19,000 mark.

Read also

Minister believes Russia will never legalize bitcoin

Earlier, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the Ministry of Finance had hammered out a bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies. "The Ministry of Finance has drawn up a draft law, currently under consideration, which will determine the procedure for issuing, taxing, buying and circulation of cryptocurrency," he said.

The Ministry of Finance is currently partaking in the groundwork for amendments to Russia’s legislation on regulating the market of digital financial technologies. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the Central Bank to develop legislative regulation of cryptocurrencies, mining and ICO by July 2018.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user – that is, participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, the cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of processing any transaction.

Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov said earlier that he believed that Russia is unlikely to legalize bitcoin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and Hmeymim
4
Russia’s Finance Ministry prepares draft law on cryptocurrency regulation
5
Russia to focus on military infrastructure development in Arctic and on western flank
6
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
7
Bus driver in fatal Moscow underpass crash may have not used brake systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама