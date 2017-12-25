Yamal’s scientists work on new potato varieties for Extreme North

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. In the coming year, Yamal’s authorities will organize works on new varieties of potato, which would be suitable for growing in the Extreme North’s conditions. The local department on science and innovation will do the work jointly with specialists at the Yamal agricultural research station.

"The science in Yamal is focused on applied tasks, related to the region’s industrial development, to studies in ecology factors’ influence on the health, to development of the agricultural complex," the department said on Monday. "In 2018, we plan more active selective work of the Yamal agricultural research station on potatoes for the Extreme North."

The department also plans for the coming year a big project to monitor the ecological state of the Ob River, in which the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian and Urals branches will be participating.

"At the Public Council’s meetings we receive feedbacks, thus we can adjust our work to the economic and public requirements," the department’s head Alexei Titovsky said.

TASS reported earlier that the Yamalo-Nenets Region supports scientific experiments in growing frost-resistant vegetables, plants and trees. In summer 2016, local specialists began an experiment to grow strawberries, currants and raspberries in the Extreme North conditions. The project has offered many jobs for people living in national villages and also added products to the food assortment in the region.

Besides, in autumn, the Kirov Wood Technical University (St. Petersburg) finalized an experiment, which had continued for many years, where specialists suggested 140 kinds of trees to be planted in Yamal’s tundra. Under the experiment, specialists have planted 4,000 trees since 2013.