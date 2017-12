MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth in 2017 is expected to stand at 1.8 to two percent, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"This year, we expect an economic growth of 1.8%-2%," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

In mid-December, Russia’s Central Bank forecasted the country’s economic growth in 2017 at 1.7-2.2%. The Bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said back that that the forecast leaned "to the lower threshold." In 2018, Russia’s economic growth, as predicted by the Central Bank, will be in a range from 1.5 to 2%