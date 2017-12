MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. An attack of Cobalt group of hackers against Globex bank was not the only one. The same hackers presumably embezzled funds from accounts of the Sevastopol Marine Bank, three sources in the information security sphere told TASS.

"According to our information, colleagues in the Sevastopol Marine Bank slightly suffered," one of the sources said.

The credit institution refused to comment whether the attack had occurred or not but said that clients can use the Internet bank without additional restrictions.

The damage inflicted by hackers to the Sevastopol Marine Bank is not significant and the bank should not have problems with liquidity, another source said. "The bank was developing well throughout the year and there were no points for concerns," he said. Another expert confirmed later that hackers embezzled over 10 mln rubles ($171,200).

According to information from another source in the banking community, the bank indicated damages totaling 24 mln rubles ($411,000) in its application to the police.

Specialists believe that Cobalt group of hackers is most likely involved in the hacking attack. The group presumable stole about 80 mln rubles ($1.4 mln) from Globex bank a week ago, Kommersant newspaper reported earlier.