MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia should have several ports along the country’s northern shores, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Head Igor Orlov told reporters in Moscow on Friday during a presentation of the region’s investment potential.

"In near future, Russia would need a series of ports along the Northern shores. The ports with infrastructures to deliver and process the cargo, which would be transported further on along the Northern Sea Route, and for receiving cargo inside the country," he said. "Murmansk is a port in the Northern Sea Route’s area, which is beyond any competition."

However, he continued, using only one port is ineffective. "If we try building everything at one point only, the risks are very high. We have a port, which has been effective for centuries. We have a new port in Sabetta, which is absolutely technological and which is super important for the country in reloading the liquefied natural gas. Clearly, for competing at the global level Russia should increase the number of ports along the Northern Sea Route," he said.

The port in Arkhangelsk has its niche and tasks, he added. "We have a clear picture of what that port would be processing," the official said.

Deepwater port in Arkhangelsk

The project on construction of a deep-water port in Arkhangelsk is a part of Russia’s Transport Strategy to 2030. The new port will offer another route for export and import cargos to Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific Region’s countries (first of all, China), and will provide a new independent access for large-capacity vessels to the World Ocean. China’s Poly International Holding Co., Ltd, a part of Poly Group, may become the project’s investor. Building of a new deep-water port in Arkhangelsk is closely connected with construction of the Belkomur railway line.