MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The defense attorney of Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev, sentenced to eight years in prison and a 130-mln ruble ($2.2 mln) fine for taking a bribe, has lodged a second appeal against the sentence.

"The court has received another appeal against the sentence from lawyer Larisa Kashtanova, who represents the interests of Alexey Ulyukayev," a spokesperson for Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky court, Emilia Khil, told TASS.

Earlier this week, another attorney of Ulyukayev, Daredzhan Kveidze, filed an appeal against the verdict.

On December 15, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court sentenced Ulyukayev to eight years in a maximum security correctional facility and a 130-mln ruble ($2.2 mln) fine for taking a bribe. He was also banned from serving as a state official for eight years after he will have served out his sentence, but he was not stripped of state awards.

Ulyukayev, who remained under house arrest during the investigation, was taken into custody in the courtroom and is being held in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center.