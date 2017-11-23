Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian government approves draft law on new taxes for oil companies

Business & Economy
November 23, 14:47 UTC+3
MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian government approved a draft law on the additional income tax (AIT) in the oil sector subject to assignments given by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev after the meeting with chief executives of oil majors on November 21 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia’s Minister for Open Government Affairs Mikhail Abyzov told reporters on Thursday.

"Regarding the tax, it was approved subject to additional assignments in accordance with results of the meeting held by the prime minister in Khanty-Mansiysk," the minister said responding to a question whether the Cabinet approved the draft law on AIT today.

