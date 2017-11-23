Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Economic Development Ministry retains forecast for Russia’s inflation at 2.5-2.8% in 2017

Business & Economy
November 23, 12:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Currently annual inflation is somewhere between 2.4-2.5%, according to the Russian economic development minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Ministry of Economic Development maintains its forecast for inflation in Russia in 2017 in the range from 2.5% to 2.8%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Thursday.

"Our forecast remains at 2.5-2.8%," he said. "Currently annual inflation is somewhere between 2.4-2.5%," the minister added.

Oreshkin also noted that so far the Economic Development Ministry did not make a decision to reduce the inflation forecast for November. "We will see. All our qualitative comments on inflation remain the same," he added.

