A total of 16 investment projects implemented in Russia's Arkhangelsk region

Business & Economy
November 22, 18:04 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK
ARKHANGELSK, November 22. /TASS/. 16 investment projects continue in the Arkhangelsk region, the local administration’s press service said, adding the economic effect from them would make 160 billion rubles ($2.7 billion).

Read also

Russia’s northwest Arkhangelsk Region to launch helicopter tours

"16 priority investment projects are being implemented now in the Arkhangelsk region, and the economic effect from their implementation is estimated at 160 billion rubles," a local commission on the region’s investment policies and competition development said on Wednesday. "Thus, about 8,000 news jobs will be offered in the region."

According to the press service, participants in the meeting, chaired by the region’s Governor Igor Orlov, discussed that the project, leading in amount of investments (48%), is the organization of a mining complex at the Lomonosov diamond deposit. The second position is taken by a project on building and purchase of fishing vessels by the Arkhangelsk trawl fleet. The registrar of priority investment projects contains: construction of the Nord Expo exhibition complex in Arkhangelsk, organization of central electricity supplies in the Mezensky and Leshukonsky districts, and construction of a diary-trade complex in the Kholmogory region. Four investment projects have been fulfilled already - they account for 14% of the investments in the priority projects.

Arctic today
