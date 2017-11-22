Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trade turnover between Russia and Czech Republic up 40% since early 2017

Business & Economy
November 22, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Only a few countries show such turnover growth, the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Growth of the trade turnover between Russia and the Czech Republic since early 2017 reached 40%, according to the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.

"The potential for cooperation between Russia and the Czech Republic is very big. Growth of the turnover that we see after several years of decline reached 40% - this is a very important figure. Only a few countries show such turnover growth," Oreshkin said.

Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening negotiations with the Czech President Milos Zeman that the Russian-Czech relations are developing despite the difficulties, the volume of bilateral trade turnover in the first nine months of this year has grown by more than 40%.

"The relations between the Czech Republic and Russia are developing despite all difficulties, among other things thanks to your efforts. I should note that if in the previous years we observed a decline a significant, almost twofold, decline of the trade turnover, in the first nine months of this year we already have growth of more than 40%," Putin said, calling this a good sign. He noted that the program of the Czech President’s visit to Russia is busy, including a visit to Ekaterinburg, one of the largest industrial centers of the country. The Russian president noted that a large delegation from the Czech Republic’s business circles came with the president.

"It includes 140 entrepreneurs. When I went to France, I was accompanied only by 14 entrepreneurs," Zeman said.

Putin noted that during the talks the parties will also discuss issues of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. "Almost a quarter of the population of the Czech Republic speak Russian, and we have a growing interest in the Czech language," the Russian leader said.

