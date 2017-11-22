Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram blocks channel with pirated content for first time

Business & Economy
November 22, 14:06 UTC+3

In October 2017, the Russian telecom watchdog created a digital service for accepting requests from copyright holders on taking measures to limit access to pirated content in the Internet

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Telegram messenger has blocked for the first time a channel for broadcasting audio content in violation of author’s rights, Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

"The Telegram messenger has for the first time blocked a channel that broadcast an audio content in violation of author’s rights. We will unite efforts in the fight for a legal content," the watchdog wrote on Facebook.

Read also

Human Rights Council chief welcomes Telegram’s willingness to block extremist channels

In October 2017, the Russian telecom watchdog created a digital service for accepting requests from copyright holders on taking measures to limit access to pirated content in the Internet.

This summer, Roskomnadzor said Telegram could be blocked over its refusal to comply with Russia’s legislation. On June 23, Roskomnadzor’s chief Alexander Zharov personally asked Telegram founder Pavel Durov to provide information about the company controlling the messenger.

Durov agreed to include the messenger in the watchdog’s registry of Internet information distributors. However, Durov said Telegram would not provide access to its users’ messages and comply with the demands under the package of anti-terrorist laws (the so-called "Yarovaya Package").

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Russian troops receive brigade set of Iskander-M ballistic missile system
6
Press review: What Assad’s Sochi visit could bring and NASA eyes Russia's Moon mission
7
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама