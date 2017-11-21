Trade turnover between Russia and Czech Republic up more than 40%

SOCHI, November 21. /TASS/. Russian-Czech relations are developing despite the difficulties, the volume of bilateral trade turnover in the first nine months of this year has grown by more than 40%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday opening negotiations with Czech President Milos Zeman.

"The relations between Czech Republic and Russia are developing despite all difficulties, among other things thanks to your efforts. I should note that if in the previous years we observed a decline a significant, almost twofold, decline of the trade turnover, in the first nine months of this year we already have growth of more than 40%," Putin said.

The President of Russia called this a good sign.