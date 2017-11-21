Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft CEO will not attend court session on ex-economy minister case

Business & Economy
November 21, 10:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court sent the subpoena for the third time and the next session is scheduled to November 22

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin will not be able attend the upcoming court session on the case of ex-economy minister Alexey Ulyukayev because he is in the business trip, press secretary of the company Mikhail Leontyev told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Alexei Ulyukayev

Moscow court to get ‘second try’ at questioning Rosneft boss in ex-minister’s bribery case

"He [Sechin] is in Khanty-Mansiysk, as everyone knows, and it will be difficult for him to appear in court [on November 22] in connection therewith. Actually, this is impossible. Furthermore, this is a scheduled activity of the Prime Minister - it was in the schedule and was coordinated for a long time," the press secretary said.

Sechin did not attend court sessions on November 13 and 15, where he should have been interrogated as a witness of prosecution in Ulyukayev case related to the $2 mln bribe. Sechin was on a scheduled business trip and "authorized persons" can receive information about his schedule "in a non-public fashion," press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev said earlier.

The court sent the subpoena for the third time and the next session is scheduled to November 22.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
Persons
Alexey Ulyukayev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Assad meet in Sochi
2
Washington uses terror groups in Syria for its own goals — Lavrov
3
Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says
4
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
5
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
6
Armenia plans to boost cooperation with Russia in all areas
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама