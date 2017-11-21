Rosneft CEO will not attend court session on ex-economy minister case

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin will not be able attend the upcoming court session on the case of ex-economy minister Alexey Ulyukayev because he is in the business trip, press secretary of the company Mikhail Leontyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"He [Sechin] is in Khanty-Mansiysk, as everyone knows, and it will be difficult for him to appear in court [on November 22] in connection therewith. Actually, this is impossible. Furthermore, this is a scheduled activity of the Prime Minister - it was in the schedule and was coordinated for a long time," the press secretary said.

Sechin did not attend court sessions on November 13 and 15, where he should have been interrogated as a witness of prosecution in Ulyukayev case related to the $2 mln bribe. Sechin was on a scheduled business trip and "authorized persons" can receive information about his schedule "in a non-public fashion," press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev said earlier.

The court sent the subpoena for the third time and the next session is scheduled to November 22.