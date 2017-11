MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry plans to discuss the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement with domestic oil companies on Tuesday, November 21, Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"I hope we will have an opportunity to discuss tomorrow," the minister said responding to a question regarding the OPEC+ discussion timeline. The meeting will take place in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Novak added.