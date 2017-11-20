Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Oil production in Russia's Krasnoyarsk territory to grow to 30 mln tonnes by 2020

Business & Economy
November 20, 17:32 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Regional authorities forecast the production will grow next year to 26 million tonnes, and by 2020 - to 29-30 million tonnes

KRASNOYARSK, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnoyarsk territory by 2020 will increase the oil production to 30 million tonnes a year (by about 20%), member of the State Duma (parliament’s lower house) energy committee Viktor Zubarev told reporters on Monday.

The region tops the list of oil producers in the Siberian Federal District - with the forecast for the current year of 24-25 million tonnes.

"Regional authorities and the sector’s experts forecast the production will grow next year to 26 million tonnes, and by 2020 - to 29-30 million tonnes," the legislator said, adding the growth mostly will be at the fields in south Evenkia.

In the current year, he continued, the production in East Siberia would make about 42 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate. Over the recent decade, he said, the oil production in Siberia and the Far East has grown by 4.5 times - to 70 million tonnes - this is 12% of the oil produced throughout the country.

"Future of the hydrocarbons production is in the Arctic zone of the Krasnoyarsk territory: Taimyr, the Turukhansky district, the shelf area," he said.

From 2009, in the Krasnoyarsk territory the Rosneft state-run company began production at the Vankor oil deposit. In 2016 - in Suzun. In 2017, trial production is due to begin at the Yurubchenko-Tokhomskoye field, and in 2018 the company will begin regular production there. Further deposits to develop are the Tagulskoye and Lodochnoye.

