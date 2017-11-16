Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russiam-Georgian trade up by 33% in past eight months — Russian senior diplomat

Business & Economy
November 16, 23:32 UTC+3 PRAGUE

Russia has become Georgia’s second biggest trade partner

PRAGUE, November 16. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Georgia has jumped up by 33% in the past eight months, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Thursday after his talks with Georgian prime minister’s envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze.

"We have very good trade statistics for the past eight months of the current year," he said. "Trade has grown by 33%"

"Russia has become Georgia’s second biggest trade partner, and the first one in terms of exports of Georgian wines," Karasin noted. "Thanks to it, Georgia was able to cancel subsidies for grape growing and it was really beneficial for the government and manufacturers.".

Trade & Cooperation
