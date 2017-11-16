Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World Bank on what to expect from changes in Chinese and Indian economies

Business & Economy
November 16, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Overall, the impact of these four scenarios on Russia’s GDP would be small

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Potential changes in the Chinese and Indian economies related to acceleration or slowdown in their GDP growth present more of a challenge than an opportunity for the Russian economy, the World Bank said in a report named "A rebalancing China and resurging India. How will the pendulum swing for Russia?"

"Likely changes in economic developments in China and India present more of a challenge than an opportunity for Russia, largely due to Russia’s limited non-oil trade with both countries. But if well prepared, changing economic fortunes in China and India may well swing the pendulum in Russia’s favor," the report said.

Experts at the World Bank estimated the effect of four potential scenarios on Russia over the next 12 years (2018 - 2030) - a slowdown in China, a rebalancing of China’s economy, a more rapid expansion in India, and a combination of those three factors.

Overall, the impact of these four scenarios on Russia’s GDP would be small, the report said. "The seemingly anti-climactic finding may suggest that changes in the Chinese and Indian economies are not of great concern to Russia. Alternatively, these small changes could indicate limits on Russia’s ability to benefit from the opportunities offered by a rebalancing in China and more rapid growth in India," World Bank's analysts said.

