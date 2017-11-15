Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft can make VIP version of MC-21 aircraft in 2022

Business & Economy
November 15, 14:45 UTC+3

MC-21 is a new twin-engine short-to mid-range Russian jet airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers

© Dominique Bouten/TASS

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. A VIP version of Russian MC-21 passenger jet can appear in 2022, President of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Alexander Rubtsov told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2017.

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

"The VIP version [of MC-21 aircraft - TASS] should appear after two-three years of commercial operation. Teething troubles of the aircraft should be cured," Rubtsov said.

"It [the VIP version] is definitely planned," he said.

MC-21 is a new twin-engine short-to mid-range Russian jet airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The airliner’s maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. First deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled for 2019.

