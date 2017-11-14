Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Novatek submits bid for participation in Lebanon’s tender

Business & Economy
November 14, 12:12 UTC+3

Results of bids review will be summarized by the year-end, Lebanon’s energy and water minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

ABU DHABI, November 14. /TASS/. Novatek has become the only Russian company that submitted a bid for participation in the first tender round for an offshore geological block, Lebanon’s Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abu Khalil told TASS on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC Conference.

Read also

Russia's Novatek to invest almost $417 million in shipyard for Arctic projects

"Only Novatek submitted a bid for participation in the first round," the minister said responding to the relevant question. Results of bids review will be summarized by the year-end, he said. The contract to the winning consortium will be awarded after formal publication of results, Abu Khalil said.

Negotiations with Russian gas holding Gazprom on participation in Lebanese projects continue but without any particular progress, the minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, US thoroughly discuss possibility to deploy UN mission to Ukraine
2
Over 622,000 tickets to 2018 World Cup allocated upon conclusion of first window of sales
3
India blocks access to popular Russian social network
4
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
5
Lawmaker blasts UK prime minister's Russia remark as double standards
6
Over 5,000 troops participate in mock post-nuclear blast clean-up drill in southern Russia
7
Russian premier’s talks with Philippine president yield nine cooperation documents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама