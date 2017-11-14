Russia’s Novatek submits bid for participation in Lebanon’s tender

ABU DHABI, November 14. /TASS/. Novatek has become the only Russian company that submitted a bid for participation in the first tender round for an offshore geological block, Lebanon’s Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abu Khalil told TASS on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC Conference.

"Only Novatek submitted a bid for participation in the first round," the minister said responding to the relevant question. Results of bids review will be summarized by the year-end, he said. The contract to the winning consortium will be awarded after formal publication of results, Abu Khalil said.

Negotiations with Russian gas holding Gazprom on participation in Lebanese projects continue but without any particular progress, the minister added.