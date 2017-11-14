Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to hold meeting on electric power industry development

Business & Economy
November 14, 0:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President visit power company Rosseti on Tuesday

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit power company Rosseti on Tuesday. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will "get acquainted with innovative developments for the power grid complex."

In addition, the President will "hold a meeting on the development of the electric power industry." Leaders of state companies, federal ministries and departments are invited to participate in it, with the keynote speech by the Minister of Energy Alexander Novak.

Rosseti is one of the largest electric grid companies in the world. The company manages 2.3 mln km of transmission lines, 496,000 substations with a transformer capacity of more than 773,000 MBA.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Alexander Novak
