Kamaz may set up assembly plant in Senegal in 2018

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Kamaz can set up an assembly facility in Senegal in 2018 after the country agrees upon operating conditions with the Russian Export Center (REC), Chief Executive Officer of the Russian truck maker Sergei Kogogin told TASS on Monday.

"As it always takes place in Africa, progress is gradual; parliamentary elections took place there. The government is now discussing financial support of our operations. The REC offered conditions and they are discussing, what and when to do. Conditions are good for us as for the manufacturer. We were able to respond promptly but believe at this stage that we will wait until the next financial year, when the government will be able to complete the procedure of coordinating interaction conditions with the Russian Export Center," Kogogin said.

It was reported earlier Kamaz plans to invest 50 mln euro into the assembly plant in Senegal at the initial stage.