Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yenisei River Shipping Company transports 3.2 mln tonnes cargo in 2017

Business & Economy
November 13, 17:41 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

In 2016, the Yenisei River Shipping Company transported 4.162 million tonnes

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, November 13. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company during navigation of the current year transported 3.2 million tonnes of cargo, the company said on Monday.

Read also

Free shipment: how timber gets to Arctic islands

"In the past navigation, fleet of the Yenisei River Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of cargo, where 56.6% were ordered by the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) <…> the total cargo, transported for Norilsk Nickel is 1.808 million tones, including 1.231 tonnes of the sand it produced. Besides, 290,000 tonnes of different cargos were delivered from Krasnoyarsk to Dudinka, and 161,000 tonnes of sulfur by the return trips," the company's statement reads.

The transportation of "sand and sulfur have shrunk," the shipping company said. "This is explained by the processes which continue at the mining-metallurgical company's Polar branch: reconfiguration of the production cycle, and closing down on the Nickel plant. We forecast further shrinking in sulfur - until the so-called 'sulfur project' begins - it would mean a jump in capture of sulfur emissions and thus more sulfur will be transported from the Norilsk industrial area," the press service quoted Director of Nornickel's Krasnoyarsk Transport Division Oleg Shpagin as saying.

The share of Rosneft's branch, Vankor, made 12.5% of the transported cargo.

In 2016, the Yenisei River Shipping Company transported 4.162 million tonnes - that was the company's record over the post-Soviet period.

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is a biggest cargo transporter along water routes of the Yenisei River basin. The company has the biggest in the region fleet of dry-cargo and tanker vessels. The fleet's working capacity is 460 vessels. Nornickel is the main shareholder in the company.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
2
Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey may be considered as fully restored
3
BrahMos Aerospace to start cruise missile deliveries for India’s Air Force next year
4
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
6
Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026
7
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама