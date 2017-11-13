Yenisei River Shipping Company transports 3.2 mln tonnes cargo in 2017

KRASNOYARSK, November 13. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company during navigation of the current year transported 3.2 million tonnes of cargo, the company said on Monday.

"In the past navigation, fleet of the Yenisei River Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of cargo, where 56.6% were ordered by the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) <…> the total cargo, transported for Norilsk Nickel is 1.808 million tones, including 1.231 tonnes of the sand it produced. Besides, 290,000 tonnes of different cargos were delivered from Krasnoyarsk to Dudinka, and 161,000 tonnes of sulfur by the return trips," the company's statement reads.

The transportation of "sand and sulfur have shrunk," the shipping company said. "This is explained by the processes which continue at the mining-metallurgical company's Polar branch: reconfiguration of the production cycle, and closing down on the Nickel plant. We forecast further shrinking in sulfur - until the so-called 'sulfur project' begins - it would mean a jump in capture of sulfur emissions and thus more sulfur will be transported from the Norilsk industrial area," the press service quoted Director of Nornickel's Krasnoyarsk Transport Division Oleg Shpagin as saying.

The share of Rosneft's branch, Vankor, made 12.5% of the transported cargo.

In 2016, the Yenisei River Shipping Company transported 4.162 million tonnes - that was the company's record over the post-Soviet period.

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is a biggest cargo transporter along water routes of the Yenisei River basin. The company has the biggest in the region fleet of dry-cargo and tanker vessels. The fleet's working capacity is 460 vessels. Nornickel is the main shareholder in the company.