Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukoil eyeing series of joint projects with UAE, Kuwait, Sudan

Business & Economy
November 13, 21:05 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

The company's CEO also plans to discuss cooperation issues with the oil minister of Sudan

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecast

ABU DHABI, November 13. /TASS/. Lukoil is discussing a range of new projects in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Sudan, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil producer Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference.

"We are discussing projects with [UAE’s] ADNOC. We are active in Iran and in Iraq. We are viewing a number of projects, including viscous oil in the territory of Kuwait. These are challenging projects, very complex in terms of the economy," Alekperov said.

Alekperov added he also plans to discuss cooperation issues with the oil minister of Sudan.

"He also asked to meet and discuss certain projects in the territory of Sudan, which has not been viewed before by the company as interesting for our investments," the top manager said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
2
American affiliation of RT channel registers as foreign agent in US
3
Russian, Uzbek, Kazakh nationals evacuated from Syria to Chechnya
4
Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi
5
Mariinsky Orchestra to give Concert for Unity at Washington National Cathedral
6
BrahMos Aerospace to start cruise missile deliveries for India’s Air Force next year
7
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама