Lukoil eyeing series of joint projects with UAE, Kuwait, Sudan

ABU DHABI, November 13. /TASS/. Lukoil is discussing a range of new projects in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Sudan, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil producer Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference.

"We are discussing projects with [UAE’s] ADNOC. We are active in Iran and in Iraq. We are viewing a number of projects, including viscous oil in the territory of Kuwait. These are challenging projects, very complex in terms of the economy," Alekperov said.

Alekperov added he also plans to discuss cooperation issues with the oil minister of Sudan.

"He also asked to meet and discuss certain projects in the territory of Sudan, which has not been viewed before by the company as interesting for our investments," the top manager said.