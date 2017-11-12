Russian Politics & Diplomacy
By banning ExxonMobil work in Arctic, US deprives company of profits — Putin

Business & Economy
November 12, 13:06 UTC+3

Putin said that the US companies want to work in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 12. /TASS/. The US measures of economic pressure on Russia, like, for example, banning Exxon Mobil work in the Arctic are harmful for the US economy, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told reporters after the APEC summit on Saturday.

Read also

Analyst: Trump should address opinion of US companies working in Russia

"They have not allowed ExxonMobil work in our Arctic, simply have deprived it of an interesting and promising job, which could add to the US economic might, which could offer new jobs in the US, new revenues, tax payments and so forth. This is only one example, and the [limitations in the] financial sector and in others - there are many other examples," the president said. "Your place would be taken by competitors, this is unavoidable in the modern world."
"Most foreign companies at the recent Petersburg [International Economic] Forum were from the US," he continued. "Everyone wants to work in Russia."
"And Russia also wants to have harmony relations with the US not only in the economy, but also in the security," he added.
Earlier, due to the anti-Russian sanctions, ExxonMobil curbed nine of its ten joint projects with Rosneft on the Black Sea shelf, in the Arctic and in West Siberia. The company estimates losses at up to one billion dollars.

