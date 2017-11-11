Leaders of Asian, Pacific countries begin 2nd day session at summit in Vietnam

DANANG, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state and government who are taking part in the summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum [APEC] had arrived at a working session.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told TASS earlier the leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for the world economy with the Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde, who will tell them about the current situation and a forecast for the short term. A brief discussion is possible.

After that, the leaders will discuss development of the internet and digital economy in the region.

"If Vladimir Putin decides to take the floor, he will speak about Russia’s experience in developing information technologies and their assimilation in the economy and the system of state administration," Ushakov said. "Also, he may present the Russian initiatives for collaboration in the sphere of digital economy and the matching of national technological standards and strategies."

"Simultaneously, the participants plan to look at cooperation between innovative clusters of APEC economies," he said.

The forum’s itinerary also features a working breakfast where the setting up of an Asia-Pacific free trade area and a possible expansion of the list of the forum’s participants will be the focal points.

Putin is expected to mention in his speech the issue of integration processes in the region, a broadening of collaboration between APEC and the Eurasian Economic Union, and coordination of efforts in the APEC format to rebuff international terrorism.

Upon completion of the summit, the leaders will endorse a joint declaration that will contain assessment of the current economic situation in the region and in the world at large, will map out the approaches to future cooperation and will specify some tasks for APEC for the next twelve months.