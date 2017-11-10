Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Yamal to allocate $1.3 million for scientific research in 2018

Business & Economy
November 10, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The plan for scientific works includes the ecology monitoring, geo-cryological studies and examining state of the environment

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Authorities of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District will allocate in 2018 for scientific research more than 80 million rubles ($1.3 million), which is by 13 million more than financing for the current year, the local department on science and innovations said on Friday, referring to the department’s head, Alexei Titovsky.

"In 2018, the Arctic region will allocate 83 million rubles for scientific research," the department said. "The plan for scientific works includes the ecology monitoring, geo-cryological studies, examining state of the environment, as well as various researches of the indigenous peoples of the North, ancient and medieval history of the region."

Read also
The Arktichesky Trilistnik [Arctic Trefoil] military base on Alexandra Land Island, a part of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago

Expert: Arctic is symbol of innovations in sciences, ecology, defense

The department said, for example, the local scientists will conduct a geo-botanical survey of the reindeer pastures in the District’s tundra zone.

"In 2017, for the first time since the mid 1980s, a big team of scientists studied reindeer pastures in the Yamal and Taz districts. They have pointed to vast areas of exhausted pastures, especially on the Gydan Peninsula. The scientists are about to finish processing the collected data and will present conclusions in Salekhard in December," the department said.

While speaking about results of work in the current year, the department’s head noted great job in social and economic research of the North’s indigenous peoples who continue the traditional way of life. "During an expedition, Yamal’s researchers covered more than 1,500 kilometers across the tundra as they collected valuable information about the social well-being and life factors of reindeer herders’ families."

One of the key tasks the district is facing is centralization and coordination of scientific research, the department’s head said. "A huge number of the Academic institutes, universities and sectorial scientific organizations conduct research, without coordinating their plans. Thus, we face double research and extra costs. This is why we suggest using our region as an example of making a unified plan for scientific research and expeditions, in order to prepare common approaches to the Arctic studies," the press service quoted the department’s head as saying.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
6
Russian embassy comments on Moscow’s alleged role in Catalonia crisis
7
Russia, China to look for new areas of cooperation — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама