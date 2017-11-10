Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Apple admits iPhone X has screen problem

Business & Economy
November 10, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to media reports, earlier some users complained that that the iPhone screen became irresponsive outdoors

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Apple has confirmed an issue causing the iPhone X’s screen to become unresponsive in cold weather, saying that it’s planning a software update to address the issue, the Verge reported on Friday.

Read also

Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airport

"We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment," the Verge quotes the company’s representatives.

"After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

Read also
People are waiting for the start of iPhone X sales outside re:Store store on Tverskaya Street

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in line

According to the Verge, earlier some users complained that that the iPhone screen became irresponsive outdoors when the temperature is about zero.

On September 12, Apple unveiled new models of smartphones: the iPhone X, which went on sale on November 3, and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which became available in Russia from September 29.

Sales of the new model of the smartphone iPhone X in Russia started on November 3. Hundreds of people lined up before the stores of large retailers, some of them expected the start of sales more than a day.

The cost of the jubilee iPhone in the official online Apple online store is 79,990 rubles ($1,350) for a smartphone with a memory of 64 GB and 91,990 rubles ($1,552) for a device with 256 GB.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Apple
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
2
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
3
Putin and Abe hash over Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization
4
Defiant Communist MP demands State Duma issue statement to cut ties with US
5
Russian legislator warns Moscow’s tit-for-tat moves against US may put NGOs in crosshairs
6
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
7
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама