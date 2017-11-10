Apple admits iPhone X has screen problem

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Apple has confirmed an issue causing the iPhone X’s screen to become unresponsive in cold weather, saying that it’s planning a software update to address the issue, the Verge reported on Friday.

"We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment," the Verge quotes the company’s representatives.

"After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

According to the Verge, earlier some users complained that that the iPhone screen became irresponsive outdoors when the temperature is about zero.

On September 12, Apple unveiled new models of smartphones: the iPhone X, which went on sale on November 3, and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which became available in Russia from September 29.

Sales of the new model of the smartphone iPhone X in Russia started on November 3. Hundreds of people lined up before the stores of large retailers, some of them expected the start of sales more than a day.

The cost of the jubilee iPhone in the official online Apple online store is 79,990 rubles ($1,350) for a smartphone with a memory of 64 GB and 91,990 rubles ($1,552) for a device with 256 GB.