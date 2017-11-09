Russian authorities intend to liberalize business-related legislation

US accuses Russia of INF treaty violations to excuse its own — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 18:42
St. Petersburg presentations to be held in European cities ahead of 2018 World CupSociety & Culture November 09, 18:04
Washington demands that RT should register as foreign agent by November 13World November 09, 17:53
Russian skier Vylegzhanin plans to appeal IOC ban to go to 2018 PyeongChang GamesSport November 09, 16:47
Putin links claims of Russia’s alleged ‘doping scheme’ with upcoming electionsSport November 09, 16:17
Diplomat explains reasons behind Kiev's speculation about severing ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 15:58
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — sourceSociety & Culture November 09, 15:48
Volcanos, glaciers and dunes among natural jewels of Siberia’s new national parkSociety & Culture November 09, 15:46
Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airportSociety & Culture November 09, 15:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian authorities intend to liberalize the legislation, which regulates business activities, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Some decisions have already been taken, some are already being implemented," the head of state said, responding to questions from the workers of the Chelyabinsk compressor plant.
Speaking about investigative and operational actions during the investigation of cases involving tax violations, Putin said the withdrawal of computers was "absolutely unacceptable."
"If you need some kind of evidence base - make copies," he said.
Also, according to the president, "one cannot close accounts or do anything, which prevents the normal operation of the enterprise."
"Such a complex of measures is being developed," the head of state said. "We will necessarily improve the legislation towards liberalization," he said.