Russian authorities intend to liberalize business-related legislation

Business & Economy
November 09, 18:35 UTC+3 CHELYABINSK

Some decisions have already been taken, some are already being implemented, the Russian president said

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian authorities intend to liberalize the legislation, which regulates business activities, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Some decisions have already been taken, some are already being implemented," the head of state said, responding to questions from the workers of the Chelyabinsk compressor plant.

Speaking about investigative and operational actions during the investigation of cases involving tax violations, Putin said the withdrawal of computers was "absolutely unacceptable."

"If you need some kind of evidence base - make copies," he said.

Also, according to the president, "one cannot close accounts or do anything, which prevents the normal operation of the enterprise."

"Such a complex of measures is being developed," the head of state said. "We will necessarily improve the legislation towards liberalization," he said.

