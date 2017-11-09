Law regulating electronic sports may appear in Russia

US accuses Russia of INF treaty violations to excuse its own — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 18:42
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s electronic sports representatives have independently engaged in development of a law regulating this area, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) Alexander Zharov told reporters.
"They showed a law conception that they developed independently, without the state. Yes, there are rather sensible things written there that exist in regulations in China, India and some other countries," Zharov said.
He added that there are no terms for adopting such a draft law, and it is currently being developed. Electronic sports representatives engaged in development of a corresponding law themselves, as they don’t want to wait for the state to address this issue, Zharov said.