Pokemon Go developer working on Harry Potter AR game

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go, is developing a new augmented reality game in the Harry Potter universe, the company reported Wednesday.
"We're incredibly excited to announce this next step in the evolution of AR mobile entertainment. With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," the company said in a statement.
"Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," the report said.