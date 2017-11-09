Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pokemon Go developer working on Harry Potter AR game

Business & Economy
November 09, 5:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," Niantic said in a statement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go, is developing a new augmented reality game in the Harry Potter universe, the company reported Wednesday.

"We're incredibly excited to announce this next step in the evolution of AR mobile entertainment. With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," the company said in a statement.

"Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," the report said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov discusses global issues with New Zealand’s colleague - foreign ministry
2
Ukraine slaps sanctions on 18 Russian companies
3
Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam
4
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
5
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
6
Expert certain US has no plans to unleash war against North Korea
7
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама